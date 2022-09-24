From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A female artiste, Victoria Onyinohinoyi Bello, popularly known as Rhia Bello, has described as ‘unfair’ the profiling of female artistes as ‘runs girls.’

In an exclusive chat with The Sun, the graduate of Medical and Pharmacological Science from Coventry University, argued that female artistes work harder without indulging in illicit affairs.

She said: “I feel it is unfair on female artistes to be associated with this to be honest.

“Most female artistes in the music industry, have to work harder than others just to prove their worth and often their successes get tainted by these sorts of accusations.

“I am of the opinion that this speculation is completely ridiculous and demeaning. Women have various talents, intelligence and the power to get whatever they want done.

“It does not take sleeping with men to get on top. We are resourceful beings and I believe that with hard work, we are limitless.”

While speaking on her genre of music, she said: “I would not say I have a particular genre because I do not want to confine my talent to one genre.

“My style is very distinctive because I often combine Afropop, Jazz, Dancehall, EDM and so on in my songs to create a brilliant body of work.

“I believe in having the freedom to express myself through the different genres of music.”

Rhia Bello, who has a Master’s Degree in Pharmaceutical Enterprise from the University of Birmingham, said she would release her new song titled: ‘Live It’, this September.

“I am releasing a new single titled ‘Live It’ this September. I’m also currently working on an EP which will be out towards the end of the year,” she announced.

The 26-year-old said she has released 9 songs, so far, adding that she would love to collaborate with the likes of Beyonce, Sade, Rihanna among others.

She Enthused: Oh my!!! The list is endless. But I will mention a few of my faves. I’ll start with Beyoncé, Sade, Rihanna, Christiana Aguilera, Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat.”

According to her, her parents never objected to her musical career which has become her full-time business.

“Yes, they are extremely supportive, they have been my backbone through out my musical journey.

“Well, music is my full-time business. In fact, it is my life. Music for me is like having a baby, completely loving it, getting frustrated, nurturing, training it but yet not being able to live without its sweet rhythm,” she averred.

The artiste said in her early days she was wrongly guided, resources were wasted and people whom she trusted led her down.

Bello advised Nigerian artistes to improve themselves by researching, studying their mentors and releasing songs that align with the demands of their fans.

She added that A-List artistes should collaborate more with female and upcoming artistes.

“In my opinion, Nigerian artistes can improve themselves by being more invested in their music.

“By researching more, for example by studying their heroes and what made them great and further studying their hero’s hero.

“Creativity is very essential and also being accountable for the hours you put into your craft.

“Artistes need to believe and become the story they are selling to the audience while performing.

“I am positive that more unity between Nigerian artistes, for instance, more female to female collaborations and more A list artistes creating platforms for upcoming artistes to show their music, will help strengthen Nigerian artists and push the industry as a whole forward.”

In the next five to ten years, she expressed optimism that she would be one of the best vocalist in the world.

“I see myself being among the best vocalists in the world in the upcoming years.

“I also envision that I will be great enough to headline big shows like coachella and perform in Madison Square Garden.

“I aspire to be a worldwide household name and win various awards like Grammys by then.

“To have a great musical platform that will serve as a conduit to do a lot of humanitarian work and inspire people to chase after their dreams and always persevere,” she concluded.