What is the state of NUT under your leadership?

It has been a great journey so far. The new executives under my leadership are just few months in office but we have been doing great things to consolidate on the achievements of our past leaders. We need to justify the mandate and trust given to us by our members and that can only be done through commitment to the course of teachers and their welfare. We met several hurdles on ground that had to do with our members. Top on the list was the problem of non payment of salaries and allowances, deplorable state of public school system, poor working environment and other labour related issues in different states of the federation. Firstly, the new executives, upon assumption of office, took time to critically study and analyse the issues raised by members in different states and actions were taken to resolve the issues that needed immediate attention while others were being attended to. My primary responsibility as NUT president is to stand in the gap and fight for the good and welfare of my members.

Some state governors that owe teachers’ salaries contested recent elections and won. Do you have concerns with that?

It’s unfortunate that it happened that way. We have taken it as the will of God. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), had prior to the election, warned Nigerian workers against re-electing debtor governors who took pleasure in living in affluence and impoverishing the workers. Howbeit, as affiliate of NLC, we are not partisan at all, but only demand for emergence of right leaders. One thing is that you can’t force people to do your wish. We did our own by exposing them to the consequences of their actions, but they chose to do theirs. It’s their right and we must respect that. Something must have informed their choices. However, shortly before the election, some of the debtor governors made serious attempts and succeeded in offsetting the debts. It might sound politically motivated to some people, but it was an indication that little progress was being made.

Did you have a prior discussion with the re-elected governors to get their commitment to regular salary payment of teachers?

We did something like that and we were able to secure their commitment to regular payment of teachers salary. Some of them apologised for the pains of months of unpaid salary. They said it wasn’t their wish but due to unavailable re- sources to pay. However, we have resolved to rise against any governor that choose to unleash misery on our members either by denying them salary or other allowances. For clarity purposes, NUT operates in two sectors, secondary and primary. And available records indicated that most states government are up to date with the payment of secondary school teachers’ salary. Our major concern is the primary sector. Some states government pay in percentage which is an insult to our members. That is wickedness and we won’t accept it anymore.