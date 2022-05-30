Fourteen-year-old Hana Goda became the youngest winner of the ITTF Africa Cup after the Egyptian claimed her first senior continental title at the 2022 edition held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Also, Omar Assar reclaimed his men’s singles title after beating Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna 4-3 in the final held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and retained his men’s singles title.

Goda, who made her first appearance at the Africa Cup was number two seed in the women’s singles and she was at her best from the group matches to the final to become the youngest at 14 years and five months to win the continental tournament at the expense of former champions.

Despite her smooth ride from the group to the semifinal stage where she was pitched against defending champion and compatriot Dina Meshref, Goda faced a stiff competition.

Despite going down in the first game, the world number cadet player cruised to victory after a 4-3 (7-11, 11-2, 14-12, 5-11, 15-13, 14-16, 11-9) to hit her second final at the senior continental tournament.

