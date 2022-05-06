The President of ITTF Africa, Khaled El-Salhy has hailed the recent feat achieved by Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna while tasking African players to avail themselves the opportunity to shore up their world rating by attending World Table Tennis (WTT) events across the globe.

Specifically, he charged the players to take a cue from Aruna who has been described by WTT as one of the most consistent players in terms of performance and participation in international competitions.

“My first impression for the new ITTF World Ranking is very positive, I am so happy that the top African players gained better positions and for the first time in the history to find our top player (Quadri Aruna) among the top 10 worldwide followed by Omar Assar among the top 20 as well. It is also very impressive to have three female African players among the top 50 worldwide, especially the teenager Hana Goda in the 42nd position,” said El-Salhy

While urging the players to continue to work harder in their aim to be among the best in the world. “It is obvious for all hard working and active players to gain more points and go forward in the ITTF ranking list.”