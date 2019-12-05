Nigeria’s Table Tennis star, Aruna Quadri has ended the year 2019 as Africa’s best ranked player above Egyptian Omar Assar.

Sorting of Portugal player crashed out of the ITTF World Cup played in China last week in the first round due to injury, BSN reports.

The latest ranking released show that Quadri is the most ranked African player finishing on the 20th spot in the global International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings for 2019.

The Ibadan born tennis sensation rose to 19th position in September before injury affected his performance and he dropped down again.