By Monica Iheakam

Nigerian contingents to the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships will today, November 23, begin their campaigns in the Singles events of the tournament

Africa’s top ranked player, Aruna Quadri, is leading 17 Africa’s best ping pongers at the championship and will compete against the best in the world in all categories including the men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and the mixed doubles following the draws ceremony held on Sunday. In the Men’S singles, Quadri has been drawn to face 152nd ranked Belarusian Aleksandr Khanin in the first round and having reached the 3rd round in 2019 where he lost to world No.1 Fan Zhendong in Hungary, the 13th seed will be hoping to break the 3rd round jinx at the championships.

In the other fixtures, Omotayo Olajide will face Gustavo Tsuboi of Brazil, while Bode Biodun will test his might against India:s Amalraj Anthony.

The Women’s singles will have Offiong Edem will begin her championship campaign in Houston against DOO Hoi Kem of Hong Kong.

Omar Assar has worked his way up in the world ranking to 29th this year after successfully reclaiming the African title at the 2021 African championships in Cameroon, however, the inform Egyptian has an arduous task in the first round against doubles specialist and 2018 Polish Open champion LIM Jonghoon.

