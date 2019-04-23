Monica Iheakam

Ahead of the Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri says he is fit and ready for any challenge at the International Table Tennis (ITTF) World championship in Budapest.

The journey for glory for Quadri and other African super stars begins today April 23, as the main draw of the men’s and women’s singles gets underway in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist, currently ranked 23 in the world, says he is primed to push for glory in the men’s singles events.

Quadri, who’s is the first African to be named the star player by ITTF, having won the qualifying round of the men’s doubles events with Omar Assar from Egypt is determined to give his best and lift Africa in the singles.

“I am fit and I am ready to roar regardless of who I am set up against. There is no doubt that it is a tough tournament because there are no minnows in table tennis as everybody is capable of causing upset,” Quadri boasted.