The International Telecommunications Union (ITU)will today begin a four-day 1st Digital African Week Conference in Abuja.

Hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the event which holds in the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja is expected to bring together leading specialists in the ICT field, from top policy-makers to engineers, designers, smart city planners, government officials, regulators, standards experts, the academia among others.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/CEO of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said “this Conference is first of its kind as it will bring together everyone that has a role in the fast growing telecommunications industry in Africa.”

Danbatta, a telecommunications engineer, explained that “the conference will run from Tuesday August 27, to Friday August 30, 2019 and will be communicated both in English and French. Participation in the trainings and forum is strictly for those who have pre-registered online and open to anyone with interest in topics related to smart and sustainable cities, frontier technologies, Electro Magnetic Fields (EMFs) and circular economy and it is at no cost to participants,” Danbatta added.