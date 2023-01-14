By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Accomplished accountant and Senior Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lekki, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has advised Nigerians to think strategically to be able to weather the biting hard times in the country as the rapidly rising cost of living continues to erode the standard of lower middle class and further pauperising the low income earners.

Ighodalo gave the advice while preaching a sermon during the special thanksgiving service of the church.

Looking back at 2022, which was characterised by food scarcity, high cost of living, economic crisis and insecurity, he urged Nigerians to curb their penchant for overspending on wasteful things. He said that they should rather set their priorities right.

While thanking the Almighty for transiting members of the congregation to 2023, he urged all Nigerians to repent of past mistakes and live new life reflecting the forgiveness of sins bestowed on them by God.

His words: “It is a sin to mess up your own body. We say a little wine is good for the stomach, but that is where we get it all wrong, and this is why we make mistakes,” he said.