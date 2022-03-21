By Bimbola Oyesola

Workers under the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), which represents 200 million workers in 163 countries, have endorsed Gilbert Houngbo, the African candidate, to emerge as the next director-general (DG) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In a letter by the ITUC general secretary, Sharan Burrow, the ITUC General Council said it decided to support the candidacy of Houngbo for the ILO DG.

According to the ITUC, the African candidate has shown his commitment to equality and social justice.

The letter reads in part, “Further to our phone conversation, I wish to convey to you that the General Council has decided to support your candidacy for the ILO Director-General. In this regard, I have informed the members of the Workers’ Group of the ILO and asked that those titular members or their substitutes who have a vote exercise such in your favour.

“I thank you for the many consultations you have had with all of us and your commitments to the constitution and the mandate of the ILO inclusive of its Declarations, it’s the body of standards and the supervisory system. We have no doubt you are committed to tripartism and have understood your commitment to equality social justice as well.”

In a contest that involves four other candidates, Mr Houngbo who is the endorsed candidate of the African Union is seen as eminently qualified, capable and has the persona to lead the ILO at such a critical time. In a public and open interview conducted by the constituents of the ILO, Mr Houngbo deftly and impeccably sets out his vision, which includes ways to contribute to a shared and inclusive recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, equitable reform of the organisation and contributions to equality and social justice in the world of work.

Sources confirmed that his vision is well received and enjoys broad support among and across the continents and constituents of the ILO.

Mr Houngbo is a nominee candidate of the government of Togo for the position of ILO DG. This endorsement from the Workers’ Group is considered a good attestation and testament to how social partners can work together when trust is engrained. Workers of the world have expressed trust and confidence in Mr Houngbo by this endorsement. The election comes up on the 25th of March 2022 in the headquarters of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland.