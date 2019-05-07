Gabriel Dike

The premier private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University Okada has established a Center for Contemporary Security Affairs. The Center, named after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, was launched recently at the university main campus Okada.

The event which featured the maiden public lecture of the center delivered by Lt. General Buratai on the topic: ‘’Military and democratic consolidation in Nigeria-Appraisal of Nigerian Army Counter-Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations’’ also witnessed the foundation laying and unveiling of the plaque at the construction site of the Buratai Center for Contemporary Security Affairs Complex.

In his welcome remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, announced that the establishment of the Buratai Center for Contemporary Security Affairs is in pursuit of the university’s mission to deepen research and provide workable and pragmatic solutions to security challenges not only in Nigeria but as a global concept.

The VC further enumerated that the center, which is the first of its kind in Sub-Sahara Africa will frequently bring together the academia and the military to compare notes, challenge status quo in an intellectually stimulating discourse on security and allied contemporary issues.

In his preamble before the lecture, the Chief of Army staff expressed his delight at the university’s gesture and for the honour bestowed on him and the Nigerian Army by naming the center after him and also offering him the opportunity to be the maiden guest lecturer of the center. He noted that Igbinedion University is the first university whether private or public that he will be opportune to deliver a lecture at owing to his busy and dynamic schedule.