From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The newly-elected chairman of the Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alphonsus Eba, Esq, stated that he has Governo Ben Ayade’s marching orders to unite the party in the state.

Eba, who made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Calabar on Sunday, said his cardinal aim as chairman is to promote peace, love, unity and growth (PLUG) in the party and urged people to judge him based on this.

Eba said: “The governor gave me a marching order to unite the party in the state. The problem of the APC in the state was leadership and we have that today.

“As former Director General of Due Process, I hope to bring due process into party administration in Cross River State.

With the solid foundation being laid for the party by my leadership, I want to be judged based on my PLUG agenda”.

He stressed that his definition of leadership is service and service along and he will work for the party at all times.

He defined his aspiration and eventual victory as the longest aspiration to the position of chairmanship he knows of having Cross two major parties.

He said his journey to the chairmanship is like the journey of the magi in the bible to see the new born king, adding that his victory is to God’s glory.