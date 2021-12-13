From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Directorate of Igbo Village & Center for African Civilization (IVACAC) has kickstarted its hybrid conference tagged: OHAZURUME at Chike Okolie Centre for Entrepreneurship inside Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

The event organized under the chairmanship of Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka was in partnership with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Anambra State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Awka, Professor Charlse Esimone, was the Chief host, while Profess JCA Agbakoba of the University of Nigeria (UNN) was the keynote speaker.

The event targeted at celebrating the Igbo democracy was hosted by the Director of IVACAC, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Bonachristus Umeogu, and his co-host, the Commissioner, Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Anambra State, Hon Kenneth Ani.

The event continued on December 11, 2021 with the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charlse Soludo and Hon. Dozie Nwankwo as the special guests of honour.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .