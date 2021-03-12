From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, said he has 100 per cent confidence that a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, is supporting agitation for Yoruba nation.

He made this known in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, yesterday.

Igboho apparently reacted to the controversy trailing the true identity of an alleged Fulani kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, arrested by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kajola area of Ayete in Ibarapa zone area of Oyo State this week Sunday. The OPC, on the same day, handed Wakili over to the police.

Fani-Kayode said the person being interrogated by the police is not the notorious Wakili. But OPC insisted that the arrested Wakili is the one terrorising Ibarapaland.

The statement read in part: “Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for Yoruba Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘Yoruba Nation Now’.

“We know what we want and no going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction. we are fully focused, Yoruba Nation is the goal.

“Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from I, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), or my spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, of Koiki Media is not a fact.

“Chief Femi Fani Kayode is one of the stakeholders that identifies with us on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation. He can give his own advice at anytime as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have a 100 percent confidence in him. Let’s not talk with envy. We must unite and stay strong in one voice.

“Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race, irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation.”