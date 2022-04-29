From Ndubuisi Orji Abuja

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said he deserves to be given the right of first refusal by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the choice of its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.

Atiku, at a consultative meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), in Abuja, boasted that he had 11 million votes in his kitty to help the party recapture the presidency.

He said he was the most suitable presidential flag bear for the party in next year’s election, but noted that in a democracy, every presidential aspirant in the PDP should be allowed the opportunity to face delegates at the party’s May 28/29 convention.

The former vice president promised that if elected, he would give premium to security, economy, devolution of power to federating units, and unification of the country. He pledged to develop the country to the benefit of the people.

“Of course, I also said in my declaration speech, I was also going to deal with the issue of devolving more powers and resources to the states because I believe that is the best way to get Nigeria developed to its fullest capacity by giving autonomy and resources to its various components.

“There are some of us who grew up in the First Republic when we had regions that were virtually in charge of everything in their respective regions, ranging from security to economy to everything, and we saw how we fed and we believe this is the best way to make sure that this country is developed to it’s fullest potentials.”

Regardless, PDP National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said though himself and Atiku had been friends for more than 30 years, he would not allow his personal relationship influence the party’s choice of its 2023 presidential flag bearer.

