These are definitely happy times for fast rising gospel music act, Mic D (Mike Divine), who has just been nominated for this year’s Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS) holding in London on Saturday, December 7.

Sharing his joy with TS Weekend, Mic D said: “I am really excited about this nomination. I received the news via email and it completely blew my mind. I believe I will win because the grace of God is highly at work in me, and besides, I have all it takes to win. I am very grateful to the organisers and the CEO of NELAS, Danny Erskine and HRM, Dr. Nnenna Ani for this beautiful honour.”

According to him, his story will not be complete without thanking Pastor Moses Olayemi, Pastor Ewere Obuene, Mr and Mrs Akpovwovwo, Pastor Iyke Abarugo and Tony Fernandez among others.

“These people have been instrumental to my success. I want to thank them so much for making my brand a household name through their massive support and sponsorship,” Mic D concluded.