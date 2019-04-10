Tony Ogaga

Last year, Nelson Enwerem, a 23-year-old graduate of Pure Physics from University of Calabar (UNICAL) emerged Mr. Nigeria.

The former Face of University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsuka trounced 19 other contestants to clinch the coveted prize. In this chat, Enwerem talks about his future plans, ideal woman and crush for screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji.

How did you feel when you emerged Mr. Nigeria?

It was simply overwhelming. For me, it was a golden moment. I was completely blown away. There and then, even as my heart was slamming against my chest in excitement, with adrenaline surging through my veins, I dedicated my crown to my parents, siblings, friends and everyone that believed in me and supported me throughout the journey. And of course, I didn’t forget to pay my tithes (laughter).

Has it always been your dream to become Mr. Nigeria?

Yes, of course. As a model and pageant enthusiast, I have always longed to win the ultimate male contest in the country. I got involved after a friend told me about it and today the rest is history.

Tell us about growing up.

Growing up was exciting and full of wonderful experiences. I have my parents and siblings to thank for the upbringing I had that has moulded me into the man I am today. I come from a comfortable family.

Which of your parents did you get your looks from and what is your work out routine?

I look more like my mum and I have her complexion as well. Talking about my work out routine, on Mondays I do chest and triceps. On Tuesdays, it is my back and biceps. On Wednesdays, I do legs and shoulders and on Thursdays, it is cardio variations. On Fridays, I do upper body. Saturday is for lower body while Sunday is rest and cheat day (laughter).

To which social cause would you dedicate your reign?

I am dedicating my reign to humanitarian works such as youth empowerment and skill acquisition for young people. The reason is that, times are really tough in our country today, so I want to help in the fight against hunger and unemployment in Nigeria.

You have been Mr. Nigeria for a while. How has the experience impacted you?

It has had its ups and downs, but I thank God for the experience and exposure I got from it.

Are you in a relationship right now?

No. I am not in a relationship right now.

Okay, could you describe your ideal woman?

It’s an over-all good woman who would be ‘bad’ just for me (laughter).

How about shapes, sizes, complexion and intelligence? Or is it that you don’t have a spec, anything goes?

Of course, I have a spec. I like fair, tall and somewhat slim girls, but that doesn’t mean that if I find love in the eyes of a dark-skinned beauty, I wouldn’t pursue it. However, she has to be intelligent with a good heart. A lady’s attitude towards those around her matters a lot to me.

Could you share your happiest moment with us?

I believe my happiest moment is yet to come. But then, I would say it was the day my father introduced me to his kinsmen after I won Mr. Nigeria competition. The look on his face, as he said he was proud of me, was priceless. I will forever cherish it. Also, the elders described me as a beacon of light for the youths of my hometown.

What has been your greatest decision ever?

Not quitting Mr. Nigeria contest after I was constantly discouraged by people who said that ‘the organisers already have their winner’.

What is your advice for youngsters who want to take after you?

Be the best version of yourself in everything that you do. Never listen to the naysayers. In the beginning, they’ll mock you and ask why did you do it, but at the end they’ll ask how did you do it.

What is the craziest thing a female fan ever did to you?

A few days after winning the contest, I walked into a pharmacy and the sales girls recognised me but they weren’t sure. One of them asked me and I denied because I wasn’t looking good. I had just woken up and was having a running stomach. While the other girl was attending to me, she quickly googled Mr. Nigeria and my face popped up! She shouted and told her friends, so they held me hostage till I agreed to take pictures with them.

How would you want to be remembered after your reign?

I would want to be remembered for the works I have done, the lives I touched and the people I inspired. By God’s grace, I would love to be remembered as the one that brought home the Mr. World crown.

Do you have any plans to go into entertainment like Brian Okwara did?

I have always had a flare for entertainment and fashion. So, yes, I would be venturing into entertainment in addition to other plans I have for the future.

Which Nollywood stars would you want to work with?

There are so many of them. I will love to work with Pete Edochie, Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Omosexy, Nancy Nsime, Stella Damasus, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, Desmond Elliott, John Boyega, Chinwetel Ejiofor, David Oyelowo, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. I am really looking forward to acting. I feel Nollywood is beckoning..

Who is your female celebrity crush?

I really love Genevieve (laughter).

If you happen to meet Genevieve, what would you tell her?

That is a hard one. I have never really thought of that because I might be star-struck. But I will tell her that I adore her and I love the way she carries herself. I will also let her know that I admire everything that she has done for the growth of Nollywood. And of course, I will complement her on how beautiful she is.