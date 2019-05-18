Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has confessed that he has always seen the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as a strange person considering his lifestyle and outspoken nature, pointing out that it does not reflect his passion for his achievements and contribution to his people.

He stated this yesterday while commissioning a number of projects in the state built by the governor, just as he congratulated the people of the state on the great achievements witnessed in his time.

“I’ve always found him very strange. I must say so because he’s otherwise someone who is not quiet but decided to keep quiet about his achievements. I’ve not been able to understand that because anybody who knows him will not say he’s a quiet man.”

Osinbajo, while commissioning the Imo International Exhibition Centre, Owerri, said he “could testify of the great things the governor has done in the state, he is a great achiever. I have gone round the state on several occasions to look at so many projects that the governor has done. As a matter of fact, on one occasion, we went to see one of the universities that he had just completed. When I went round that university complex, I realised that there is simply no other university that has the kind physical facilities like that university, at least in the history of Nigeria.

“So, I felt that it’s very important to recognise what His Excellency has done in these past eight years. He is extremely commendable and I don’t know many others that have done the amount of work especially in infrastructure that he has done, schools, hospitals etc. I’ve also commissioned hospital premises of the Air Force, the Police and others like them at three or four places. A lot of these projects like he said are not advertised or published in any way.”

He continued: “I want to say that he has done extremely well in this past eight years and sometimes his contemporaries will chose to make loud noise for very few they have achieved.”

Turning to him, he said: “Your Excellency, what you have done is truly commendable and I’m sure that posterity will not forget you in a hurry. I am here to commission 50 projects, but I am 62-years-old so I will do what he did yesterday (Thursday) when he commissioned some of the projects online”.