Actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Richard Mofe-Damijo a.k.a. RMD has lamented how he was abused by those who had easy access to him.

Sharing his experience, RMD recounted how he often got requests from people who wanted to have relationship with him in different capacities.

“I never take it lightly, which is why I’m usually not quick to jump in on mentoring or being a father or brother figure, because I have been a victim of relationship abuse where people take their unlimited access to me for granted, forgetting that relationship is a currency.

“Relationships, irrespective of what type, have the power to serve as a capital. There are relationships that give you leverage, some people have gotten ahead in life because of who they married, who they worked with or for. One respected person’s endorsement could do more than financial capital, so it is important not to enter into relationship with the intent of giving nothing in return, there’s no way that would work, you must be willing to service whatever relationship you have,” he said.

RMD added: “Be skillful in relationship building by being selfless, unassuming and not feeling self-entitled. Respect boundaries, don’t be a user, be humble, accountable and have integrity. Have respect, more for yourself than the one you latch on to, because it is self-respect that restrains you from behaving in ways that put you in bad light.”