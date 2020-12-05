The producer cum director of Igbinogun, Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, has vowed to continue to advocate for women rights.

According to Innocent, Igbinogun, which stars Shaffy Bello, Enyinna Nwigwe, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Damilare Kuku, Tina Mba, Nwosu ego and Akin Lewis, is about women empowerment.

He explains further: “Igbinogun is about women empowerment. A girl should be allowed to contribute her quota to change the society. Who knows, the change Nigeria needs is for a woman to become the president of the country? We need to start giving attention to our women; we need to start giving them the opportunity to express themselves. I have in the last ten years of my life advocating for the rights of women and children, and I am dedicated to that more than ever. My last project, Pillars of Africa also deals with issues that affect women. It’s a story on sex slavery, human trafficking.”

According to the producer, the film will be released on or after Easter 2021.