From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, yesterday, said he has been chosen as the next governor in 2023.

He also said he has the blessings of his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to embark on the 2023 governorship project, insisting that nobody would ask him to step down.

He said he ‘effectively’ consulted Okowa with whom he had a mutual discussion and engagement.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant spoke in Asaba shortly after the commissioning and dedication of the Kingsley Burutu Otuaro (KBO) 2023 campaign secretariat, which he said signalled his resolve to take over the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023.

“I have come a long way with the governor, God brought us together to run the state, and during this period, our relationship transcended. He is now an older brother to me, that is how close we are thus far.

“One significant virtue that has knitted us together is fear for God Almighty that we both have. I there say without prejudice that I am the chosen one,” he said.

On the contentious issue of zoning the governorship seat to Delta Central in 2023, Otuaro, an Ijaw from Delta South, said there has never be any rotational arrangement in the state, adding, however, that as a Nigerian and Deltan, he is eminently qualified for the race.

