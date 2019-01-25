Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo whose marriage to Ato Ubby crashed years after the birth of her daughter, Mildred, has recalled her most challenging times.

The light-skinned thespian, who doubles as a fitness trainer, revealed to Inside Nollywood that she was once desperate for love and ended up being used and dumped.

“About 10 years ago, I was that innocent young woman who was misunderstood by everyone. I was desperate for love but was used, played, broken and shattered at some point. But today I stand tall. I know who I am and what I want. I have found self-love and fulfillment and I am no longer desperate for nothing. I give love as much as I have. I’ve finally found myself,” she gushed.

Advising the young women out there who might find themselves in similar situation of brokenness, the mother of one said: “To the young ones out there, you have permission to walk away from anything that doesn’t feel right. Trust your instincts and listen to your inner voice. It’s trying to protect you. Create in your mind a vision of what you want and never take your eyes away from it, then the universe will cooperate with you.”