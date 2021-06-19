With the recent alleged crash of Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo’s 7 year old marriage, Nollywood actress, Chesan Nze has expressed her thoughts on celebrity marriages and its longevity.

In a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, the Aguleri – Anambra State born movie star said, “What I feel is the cause of increase in celebrities marriage crash is the inability for most celebrities to highlight what they actually want in a marriage. Most celebrities get married because they want a married status and not because they want a lifetime partner and goal mate. Also I feel they leave their marriages when both have nothing to offer to each other and carried away by distraction and money, and the truth about the crash is because most of them do not know the definition and reason for getting married, they get married just to be called a married fellow and to fulfill all righteousness.”

Chesan Nze whose full name is Chinenye Esther Anakpulu Nze also shared her heartbreak experiences and how she copes without sex as a single lady.

Hear her: “Yes! I have been heartbroken several times because I am beautiful and most men would never believe your true intention for them because they feel you are out to use or play them. Not everyone is a player, I do not pretend to love anyone. I am so real with my intentions.

However, I deal with heartbreaks by building a new goal to refocus my attention on. I began to hang out with friends and family more, cook more, Shop more, start gym sessions, drink more of wine and dance like every time. That was my healing pills. I am not a fan of sex toys, they don’t work for me at all. I can stay for about 3 – 4 years without sex.”