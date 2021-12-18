Despite being a young, beautiful lady, Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie has also had her own fair share of heartbreak.
Nazo, who just released a new movie, Blinded, narrates her love and betrayal experience to Saturday Sun: “Despite being young and beautiful, I have been hurt, betrayed by love. It wasn’t an easy encounter, but I had to find a way to deal with it by being busy; work helps. I will not deny it, I do cry a little and then get back to work, but I don’t and can’t starve myself because of a man. No way! I’m a foodie. We have to eat well while we wait on the Lord for a better man. I can’t come and die.”
While admitting that she easily falls in love, the actress reveals there are certain terms and conditions attached to it.
Hear her: “I easily fall in love with kind people. I like kindness; I also easily love a man who supports women’s rights. But an unkind person is a huge turn-off for me.”
