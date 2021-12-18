Despite being a young, beautiful lady, Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie has also had her own fair share of heartbreak.

Nazo, who just released a new movie, Blinded, narrates her love and betrayal experience to Saturday Sun: “Despite being young and beautiful, I have been hurt, betrayed by love. It wasn’t an easy encounter, but I had to find a way to deal with it by being busy; work helps. I will not deny it, I do cry a little and then get back to work, but I don’t and can’t starve myself because of a man. No way! I’m a foodie. We have to eat well while we wait on the Lord for a better man. I can’t come and die.”

While admitting that she easily falls in love, the actress reveals there are certain terms and conditions attached to it.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Hear her: “I easily fall in love with kind people. I like kindness; I also easily love a man who supports women’s rights. But an unkind person is a huge turn-off for me.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .