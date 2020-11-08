Damilola Fatunmise



Young, beautiful and talented Oyindamola Sanni, a.k.a Honey Dee, has been in the movie industry for a while; and she is doing well, as she grew from doing comedy skits to being one of the most sought after actors in Nollywood. Also a producer and model, Oyindamola has featured in many movies, including Character, Kakanfo, Anfani, Arin, Ika Kan, Olowo Aye and Omolere, among others. In this chat, she opened up on her career, heartbreaks and type of man, among other issues. Enjoy it.

Tell us briefly about yourself

Oyindamola Sanni is an actor, model and movie

producer. I come from a family of five. I hail from Ikorodu, Lagos State.

How did you come into

the movie industry?

It all started from comedy skits. I had a group and we always acted skits together. One day, we went for a comedy show and a Nollywood director spoke to me. Now, the rest is history

How do you juggle both acting and modeling?

It’s quite easy, but it’s been a while I modeled. Personally, I have been consistent with acting. And the movie that launched me into the limelight is Character. My fans really fell in love with my role in

the film.

What gets you going?

Prayers and determination. I am a very prayerful person; everything in my life is always first settled in prayer. And then determination helps me in achieving results.

Who are your role models in the industry?

I don’t have any one in particular, but I look up to great people who are good at what they do.

Have you ever been heartbroken?

Yes, I have been heartbroken. It was a very pathetic experience, very painful.

What’s your beauty routine?

I drink lots of water. I eat lots of fruits and I wash my face as often as I could. But basically, I guess mine is a natural endowment.

What do you look out for in a man?

The first thing is being God fearing; and then he must be caring, understanding, and financially stable with good looks.

How do you relax?

I love watching movies a lot. Most times when I

am out of workload, I chill by watching movies

What turns you on in a man?

Good looks, eloquence and nice colognes. All these get me

emotional kind of…



Where do you see yourself in the next three years?

By God’s grace, I see myself becoming a big brand and household name both home and

abroad.

What has being a celebrity robbed off on you?

It’s what I post online, knowing that a lot of people are looking up to me, and looking out for me. I am always very careful in all my doings.

Kiss, sex and romance, which is your favourite?

I think that’s rather personal. You see I’m a Yoruba girl who believes in culture and morals.

Are you in a serious relationship at the moment?

No, I am not. But I’m not really ready to mingle.

Do you have a crush in the industry?

No! I’ve never thought of it.