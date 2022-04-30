Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s second wife saga is already driving fear into the hearts of some actresses, especially the singles amongst them.

Now, due to this and other scary stories of unfaithful men flooding the Internet, actress Peju Johnson is having a second thought about marriage.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the movie star says, “Marriage and relationships issues are becoming so rampant these days. Most people cheat in relationship and it’s really becoming scary. I know of a friend that just got married and in less than two weeks the husband is already cheating. Cheating partners would always be cheating partners; they hardly change. This is making me think love doesn’t exist. I am also scared of settling down. In fact, I have been rejecting suitors. I can reject a man if he doesn’t have respect for me or for other people. I don’t like men that are disrespectful.”

But then, can she forgive a cheating partner? Her response: “I can forgive a cheating partner, but can’t allow him back into my life. I’ll forgive but I’ll not forget. Even if I allow him back into my life, we won’t enjoy the relationship anymore because the trust is gone, and relationship without trust is useless… I’m a very private person, people only know my Instagram page but not the real me. I’m not the type that brings personal matters to social media because it’s really not a good thing. People only see and know what you allow them to. Privacy is the best for everyone, especially celebrities.”