Doris Anyanwu is voluptuous, beautiful and talented. But despite her skills and endowment, the actress is doubly bothered.

One, Doris has been stereotyped to always play mum in movies. For this reason, she quit Nollywood only to come back and face a more damning challenge.

Indeed, Doris Anyanwu believes so much in love. But sadly, she is yet to find a man that would love her crazily, regardless of her body size. “I believe in love so much but I’ve been so unfortunate finding a true lover,” the actress lamented to Saturday Sun. “I’ve not been able to find that partner that will go gaga and wild with me, possibly because of the kind of love I desire. But I’m hopeful that someday genuine, unconditional, true love will locate me.”

Expatiating on reasons she took a break from Nollywood, the Imo State-born entertainer said, “I took a break from Nollywood because I got tired of being cast for mother roles. Just because I’m a plus-size woman, they always want me to play the role of a mother as young as I am. Imagine someone who is older than me, just because she is slim, I would be cast to be her mum. Not just that, the makeup artist will mask my face to look older! I couldn’t deal with that anymore. I kept wondering why a fat lady won’t be allowed to show her sexiness in movies.”