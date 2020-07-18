Nollywood hunk, Ninalowo Bolanle doesn’t have passion for church yet he believes in God and the power of the Holy Bible.

According to the handsome actor, it was the Bible that saved him when he ran into troubled waters recently. He revealed this during an Instagram Live session with Mr. Porsche.

“Although, I have only gone to church once in my entire life, I read the bible a lot. My name is Azeez; I was born into a staunch Muslim family. When I was troubled and frustrated, it was the bible that saved me, as my parents and family members couldn’t. So, I picked up the bible and it became my life manual,” he disclosed.

Reacting to the rate at which Nollywood veterans go suddenly sick and broke, Ninalowo says the actors are to blame and not the government or lack of structure in the industry. “The blame should not be on Nollywood because it doesn’t have structure, it should be on the individual. You are not a victim of circumstances; you are a victim of the choices you made. A lot of them are carried away. They don’t have retirement plans.”