From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A foremost Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), leader in Edo State, Hon Henry Duke Tenebe, yesterday, said the recent Court of Appeal’s judgement in Abuja instituted by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) which dismissed the certificate forgery against governor Godwin Obaseki has vindicated his earlier statement that the forgery case was a ruse.

He disclosed this in his press statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Hon. Tenebe said that he had always known that the forgery case was a ruse, insisting that the Edo State chapter of the APC simply latched onto it as a last resort, having realised that the governor, was the people’s choice and destined to win the Edo 2020 guber election.

Tenebe said the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja struck out the certificate forgery case instituted against the governor by the APC and that in so doing, the Court of Appeal relied heavily on an earlier judgement of a Federal High Court which had dismissed the case for lacking merit and also awarding costs against the APC.

Recall that he had immediately after the Abuja High Court pronouncement, advised the opposition party to desist from chasing shadows and accept that they were clearly defeated in the September 19, 2020, election.

The PDP leader said, even a non legal minded person can see the hollowness and shallowness in the opposition party’s pursuit.

He added that he was convinced that the case lacked merit and that only a drowning NGO party like the APC would embark on such an impossible mission.

He said that he seriously frowned at the “artificial” hurdles the APC wants to create, stressing the governor is focused and cannot be distracted in his mission to move Edo State forward.

He added, however, that he is also aware of APCs desperation in shopping for a favourable court order and advised them to stop forthwith, stating that they should turn their attention towards the next election rather than dissipate their energy on endless litigations that bring nothing but ill wind and acrimony

While congratulating the governor and his deputy for a well deserved victory at the appeal court, he praised the judiciary for upholding the tenets of truth, justice and equity, and also admonished it to remain as the last bastion of hope for the masses.