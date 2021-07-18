From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari has declared that he is mentally and psychologically ready and capable to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the National Chairman.

He spoke to reporters in Abuja at the weekend while declaring interest to run, emphasising that he is aware of the schemes capable of jeopardising his ambition especially some interests from his North West geographical zone eyeing the 2023 presidential ticket.

‘Somebody told me that some of my colleagues and former colleagues are interested in the number one and number two slots so if the (National Chairmanship) seat goes to the North West, nothing will get to them, so they ganged up to neutralise Yari.

‘If God decides that it should be, it is going to be. People can manoeuvre and do all sorts of calculations but they will not prevail. All I know is this: I have the capacity to lead this party and they know what I can do,’ he said.

Speaking further, he argued that APC has bright chances of winning the 2023 elections in a very remarkable manner if the right things are done between now and next year, lamenting the inability of the ruling party to accomplish all the objectives it set for itself in its progressive manifesto.

‘One of the right things that APC needs to do is to enable a people-focused party stalwart like me to repeat past electoral successes I accomplished even before the beginning of the current democratic dispensation,’ he said.

While going down memory lane, the former governor recalled his roles as a young politician during the Sani Abacha years and the formation of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) which made him its State Secretary as well as Director General of governorship and presidential campaigns to actualise massive electoral victories in Zamfara State.

He dismissed various corruption allegations against him, describing them as mere political dirt from faceless persons, just as he added that having done his very best as a member of the House of Representatives, State Governor and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he has no need to worry over the EFCC’s ongoing investigation of his administration.

‘Some persons can fabricate lies but, at the end of the day, the truth will prevail. There are so many other things they have said that is mere tissue of lies meant to try to get a good man down but they will never succeed,’ Yari quipped

