From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

FRONTLINE governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has assured party faithful of his capacity to win the poll.

Okonkwo, an astute businessman and a political economist, told party members that he possessed the magic wand to take the party back to the Government House which they exited about 16 years ago.

He spoke yesterday during a worship conference tagged: Dr Obiora Okonkwo Praise Worship Conference with PDP Statutory Delegates, organised in his honour by his friends and supporters in Awka, the state capital.

“By the special grace of God, I have the capacity to win the election. And when I win the election with you working together, I promise to be a good shepherd. A good shepherd protects his sheep and he is always ready to lay down his life for the safety of his sheep.

“But for you to be a good shepherd, you must be courageous, have the capacity and the necessary tool to protect your sheep and fight for them when the need arises.

“So, if you agree that I should be the candidate of our party, we will surely succeed. I don’t make empty promises as you all know. You all have seen the evidence; you’re witnesses to what I have done.

“We are working hard for the good of Ndi Anambra and the PDP. If we get the mandate of Ndi Anambra by God’s grace, we will set the ball rolling to ensure we develop Anambra State and, of course, put smiles on the faces of the party people.

“Again, on a quarterly basis, we will sit together and discuss issues that affect the party and our communities. When you sit face to face with the governor, you have every opportunity to table every matter before him and, of course, get a result,” he said.