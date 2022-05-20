Frontline gospel musician, Bigger Jonathan Ibekwe aka Oti-nkpu Jesus (Jesus praise singer) will on Children’s Day, May 27, release Umuaka, a new single dedicated to children all over the world.

Umuaka, which means children, is Bigger’s second single, having released such gospel works like Rapture (his first album), Heavens Phone Number, With Jesus, and Adim Ok among others.

According to Bigger, the track, Umuaka was conceived through divine instructions and inspiration to focus on the exemplary nature of children. “If only adults could imbibe and exhibit the sterling qualities of children, the world would be a sweet and blissful place to live in,” he quipped.

With the album launch scheduled for May 27, Bigger said children’s welfare should be prioritized, as he maintained that children are heavenly gifts decorated with excellence, beauty, purity, decency and love. The artiste emphasized the need for the society to positively re-assess its commitment to the welfare, prospect, education and progress of its children, stressing that the welfare and progress of the child should not be taken lightly.

“There is decadence in our society. We run an irresponsible system that fails to recognise the destiny of children, and leaders should sit up because if children’s education is destroyed or tampered with, the future and destiny of the child will be affected,” he posited.

Mr Bigger, however, expressed his willingness to partner UNICEF and UNESCO with the burning concern to champion the cause of children and drive deeper the need for a better environment for them.

A sneak peek through the song reveals a child asking for advice from his teacher regarding what he should do to become a doctor. The teacher in his response insists that readers are leaders all over the world, hence his counsel to the child to read hard, work diligently on his assignments, and ensures he respects the elders.

The lyrics of the song go thus: “Children are wonderful, children are excellent, children are lovely, children are kind, children are lovable and likeable…”

Asked whether he’s deviating from his well-known gospel path by releasing a single for kids, Bigger responded in the negative: “I am not deviating from gospel music, I’m just obeying a divine call to be a voice for children. Children have the urge to do something. The song is produced to help children boost their level of understanding of humanity, development and growth. The music projects strongly the affairs of children. It is indeed child-friendly and a cogent instruction to the leaders of tomorrow.”