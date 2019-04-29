Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governor-elect of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, says that as a law-abiding citizen he has done nothing to make him afraid of the law.

Bala was responding to questions about his appearance at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Monday, based on the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Bala who described those insinuating that he had a fresh case to answer as mischief makers, said the insinuation was a deliberate misrepresentation of facts. He said he had nothing to hide and would continue to appear in court with or without immunity.

He said: “I’m a Nigerian who believes in accountability, who believes in the rule of law. I was brought to court this morning; fortunately or unfortunately the judge was not there; it was a continuation of my case, but out of mischief and treachery, it was misrepresented as if it was a new case.

“This is a case that has been on and I don’t want to say anything that will pre-empt the outcome of the process; so I will leave it at that.

“It is the whole case that we have been on with the EFCC and after winning my election, they still took me to court.

“I know my lawyers are trying to determine my status whether as a governor who has been duly elected by the people; as a governor who has been returned by the institution recognised by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that is INEC is eligible to be taken to court at this moment. But having said that, I believe in the rule of law and I believe in the constitution and in the right of institutions to carry out their statutory duties.

“So I was in court and of course the thing has been postponed to another time and I will be there any time I am asked even if I am in government. If my immunity is severed from me I’m ready to face the law because I know that at the cost of pre-empting the outcome of the court, I have not done anything wrong.

“Bala Mohammed has done so much in Abuja which you know. I have left legacies and landmarks and I am proud to say that my people have recognised my contribution and today I am a governor-elect. I am never distracted.”