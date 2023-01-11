From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has experienced both military and civilian government, has argued that multi-party democracy is still the ideal system.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this at State House, Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation.

He wondered why some African countries were still descending into the abyss of unconstitutional change of government, saying: “I thought we had finally put that behind us.”

On the Peace Summit being planned for Abuja, to bring all African countries together before the end of this administration, President Buhari pledged Nigeria’s support, “relative to resources, to help in stabilizing neighboring countries.”

Buhari decried the problems in the Sahel belt of the continent, lamenting that it is of great concern, as it affects both agriculture and businesses negatively.

The President described the interest of Universal Peace Federation Africa in the continent as “quite genuine,” saying he was very pleased at the development.

Chairperson of the Federation in Africa, Dr Katherine Rigney, and Chairman Universal Peace Federation International, Dr Thomas Walsh, said they believed the forthcoming summit in Nigeria “will top them all,” having held similar meetings in the past in Niger Republic, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, among others.

During the Abuja Summit, President Buhari will be given the Leadership and Good Governance Award, “as appreciation of the fantastic results you’ve brought to Nigeria, and a celebration of your anti-corruption credentials.”