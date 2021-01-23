During the week, actress, Ijeoma Thomas marked her birthday in grand style and couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear and crooning about what finding her true love means to her in an encounter with Inside Nollywood.

The voluptuous movie star says she indeed considers herself to be one of the luckiest people in the world and that is why she didn’t ask God for anything on her birthday but rather, thanked Him for all the good things He has blessed her with over the years.

“I want to wish myself pure happiness that never ends. Now my relationship goal is not to take my partner for granted. I want to always go out of my way to actively and consciously do little and big deeds for him. I am thrilled I already have a man I call my own. I’ve found true love.”

On her candid relationship advice to other women out there on the kind of men to date, whether rich or struggling ones she says, “Honestly, this one is deep. For me, every woman out there knows what is good or best for them. We have different categories of women; we have the ones who are looking for already made men and the ones who want to start from scratch with a man. So, it all depends on one’s taste. My taste is different. Whatsoever works for you, feel free to go for it.”

The Abia State-born also listed bad habits she intends to drop this year.

She adds: “Honestly, I know that I am not perfect but I learn every day. So, I’ll try to be more perfect this year than I was last year. But remember, no one is perfect; I will only try my best.”