By Rita Okoye

Favour Osuchukwu had many dreams while growing up. She desired a reputable fashion and lifestyle brand for herself. And being a pretty girl, she wanted to be a beauty queen.

Living up to her dream, Osuchukwu few weeks ago emerged the winner of online pageantry, Face of Beauty Nigeria. The London Metropolitan University law graduate, in this interview, speaks about her experience growing up, passion for helping street children and lots more. Here are excerpts.

How did you know about Face of Beauty Nigeria?

I found out about Face of Beauty Nigeria through a friend who took part in the 6th edition, and drew my attention to it via Instagram.

There were definitely other beautiful faces in the competition. What do you think gave you the edge above others?

Apart from God’s favour, which you can tell from my name, and the fact that I worked really hard for it, honestly I had the best support from my family and friends both in Nigeria and abroad. They all went above and beyond to make sure that I won.

What are your take home prizes for winning the competition?

I took home my beautiful crown, my sash, and an award of participation. I also got a set of joggers, cap, makeup products from Nuban Skin, luxury human hair, cute handbag, brand new phone, cash prize and a special bouquet of flowers from the CEO and lots more.

Tell us about your background?

I was born in Nigeria but moved to the United Kingdom when I was five years old. I lived there with my parents and two younger brothers. So, I grew up there and I studied law at London Metropolitan University. It was at the end of 2020 that I thought of moving back to Nigeria to do my NYSC. So, I left my family in the UK and moved back to Nigeria in April 2021.

What pet project are you considering to embark on?

I want to concentrate on street children. I have always had a concern for their wellbeing and survival. So, I hope to spend my tenure and beyond assisting them in ways that I can.

What career would you like to pursue after your tenure?

Definitely fashion. I have always dreamt of owning a clothing brand. I am also very much interested in modelling and content creation. I focus mainly on Instagram and YouTube @missfavourite.

What has changed about you since you won the beauty contest?

I have gained more confidence and come out of my shell more. I have also met more people and made amazing friends. Generally, there have been a lot of positive changes since winning the beauty contest.