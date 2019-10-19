Since Cameroonian singer-cum-actress, Ashley Stephanie featured in a movie alongside Femi Jacobs, the Internet has been agog with the speculation of what’s going on between both of them.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, Ashley said though, she’s not in a relationship with Femi Jacobs, she’s a sucker for true love. Hear her: “Love is a beautiful thing, you know. I’m a natural lover girl, so given a role to act with Femi, that’s like living my normal life. It was challenging but from the compliments I received, I guess I played it really well. Love, for me, is being able to care about the welfare and feelings of others, like you care about yours.

“On the other hand, I like men that value their women and treat them with care, sincerity and respect. Men that lie and exhibit fake lifestyle turn me off. And just like every other woman out there, I have had my own fair share of heartbreaks, but that notwithstanding, I still love to love.”

Speaking on the celebrities that inspired her to effortlessly combine music and movies, Ashley mentioned the likes of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

She said: “Even in Hollywood, most musicians like Beyoncé, Kelly Roland, Jennifer Lopez, 50 Cent, Jamie Foxx, Tyrese and many more make great appearances in movies. So, I see it as normal for any talented musician to take up roles in movies when given the opportunity.”

Wondering what the leggy artiste won’t do in the name of fashion? She said: “I can’t be caught wearing G-string to a fashion show.”