Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is happy that he regained the chance of continuing with the fight against corruption, having lost such opportunity as the military Head of State about 34 years ago.

Buhari recalled that he sent many corrupt politicians jail and confiscated looted government money and returned such money to national coffer.

While addressing thousands of his supporters at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, venue of APC’s presidential campaign rally, Mr.President said he was denied the opportunity to stamp corruption out of the country by those who overthrew him at that time.

He, however, vowed to continue with the war against graft if re-elected on February 16 during the presidential election.

The president who spoke in Hausa promised that he would not betray the trust of the people and would do everything to protect the people from being exploited.

He said: “Property and companies seized from corrupt politicians are to be sold and money plough into the national treasury because I do not want people that will come after me to return such seized property to their owners as they did after I was overthrown in a military coup in 1985.”

President Buhari said he had fulfiled all his campaign promises and urged the people to vote for him again in order to consolidate on the gains so far achieved.

According to President Buhari, he has fulfilled his promise of fighting corruption, ensuring security as Boko Haram has been decimated and promised to do more if voted.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, who was at the rally with his three wives, accused the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, of going to USA to take instructions from President Donald Trump and urged the people to reject him at the polls.

In his remarks, El Rufai enjoined the people of the state to reject the PDP as it has nothing to offer.

He accused Atiku Abubakar of taking instructions from the US president before contesting and urged the people to reject him.

“He has gone to America to reassure his masters that they should not worry; he will hand over the country to them. He has gone to report to those who control him,” El-rufai said.

National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the people of Kaduna State should reject the PDP because “Atiku supervised” the closure of textile industries in the state.