There are no prizes for guessing correctly, William Troost-Ekong’s ideal defensive partner in the Super Eagles, with the Udinese star confirming that Leon Balogun is his preferred choice.

Ekong and Balogun were manager Gernot Rohr’s first choice centre back paring until the start of the 2019 calendar year, when the Brighton & Hove-owned defender fell out of favour as a result of a lack of playing opportunities at his Premier League club.

Ekong had also partnered Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, John Ogu and most recently, Semi Ajayi in the centre of the Super Eagles defence.

In an Instagram conversation with the Super Eagles Media Team, the former Netherlands youth international explained why he’s always keen to play with Balogun, who was born in Germany. “There have been many different partnerships I have played with. Again over the last five years, the games I have played, most of them with Leon,” said Ekong.

“He has been very good, I think we have good understanding. Leon has more experience, he came one year before I played my first game for the Super Eagles.

“He is like a big brother to me and it has been good playing with him, I have learnt a lot from him as well.

“It always makes it easier when you have the same kind of mentality because you can understand each other well and you make good decisions together.”