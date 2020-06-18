Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has expressed sadness over the death of his political associate, Senator Bayo Osinowo, saying that he was yet to come to terms with his sudden passage.

Ikuforiji, in a statement he personally signed, described the death of the Lagos East Senator popularly called ‘Pepper’ as a personal loss.

Recounting some of the memorable encounters they shared together, he said the deceased was one political associate “you could bank on and go to bed rest assured that he would watch your back and protect your interests.

“Even as I mourn the loss of my great friend, I’m comforted by the words of William Shakespeare who said “all the world is a stage and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and entrances …death, a necessary end, will come when it will come. I look back on the good times we shared. I remember our several trips to Ijebu-Ode while the house, which has now become his resting place was being built. It was in the course of these trips that Senator Osinowo introduced me to the best gusi joint: a testament to his unparalleled hospitality,” the former Speaker said.