Actress Adebimpe Oyebade popularly known as Mo Bimpe is beating her chest that since she ventured into the Nigerian movie industry, she has never been sexually harassed.

“No, I never had to go through sexual harassment in the industry.” she said. “This could be because I started by having auditions. I got my first acting gig in December 2016 in a movie, Agbedemeji (Crossroad) produced by Yomi Fabiyi and directed by Abbey Lanre. But I started acting officially when the movie came out in October 2017. So far, I have done over 50 movies since the release of Crossroad.”

Speaking further, Mo Bimpe listed the challenges she went through before attaining stardom. “It hasn’t been easy like most people think, but like in all walks of life, our industry has its own pros and cons. I’m not complaining because every stress and hard work has its own advantages. Success comes only through hard work and perseverance. It was harder when I started because I didn’t have anyone, but people believed in me because of my performance in my first movie, Agbedemeji. They were surprised a green horn like me could take and kill such challenging role. So many actors, directors, producers were impressed. But it’s so much easier now because I have so many mentors who I lean on for advice and direction. I’m glad I’m on the right path,” she stated.