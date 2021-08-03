From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has washed his hands off the repatriation of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya.

The cleric in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, said he was not involved in Kanu’s travail expressing surprise over the listing of his name by IPOB among persons it alleged to be complicit in the repatriation and detention of Kanu by Nigerian security.

He said involving him in the despicable act of abduction and repatriation of the IPOB leader as published in the media was a joke taken too far.

He urged discerning minds to discountenance the report, describing it as a product of mischief makers and disgruntled elements.

“Ordinarily, I would have ignored the said report for lacking in substance but that would have elicited different narratives and unhealthy speculations in the mind of Nigerians. A comment therefore is considered necessary for posterity.

“In my privileged position as a religious leader, I have vehemently maintained a stoic and dignified position on justice and fair play in governance at all levels, and adherence to due process and constitutionality while seeking justice for the oppressed. This is variously canvassed at different fora. My position has not changed as it is consistent with my avowed beliefs and convictions.”

