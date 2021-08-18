From Ndubuisi Orji, Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Obinna Odogwu, Alloysius Attah, and Mokwugwo Solomon

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, has denied any involvement in the compilation of the party’s campaign council list for the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.

Olisa, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, said he has not been involved in political activities in the country, including the arrangements for the governorship poll, in recent times.

According to the statement, “Chief Olisa Metuh has been in the United Kingdom for his medical treatment, a situation that has kept him away from political activities in the past few weeks, including recent arrangements for the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

“However, to set the record straight, in the particular case of the composition of the PDP’s Campaign Council list, Chief Metuh was not involved, therefore, he is not responsible for anybody’s fate in that regard.

“In view of the foregoing, the allegation that Chief Metuh manipulated the list is completely false, baseless and unfounded.”