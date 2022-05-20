Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said while he does not have money to purchase private jets for monarchs or hard currencies to splash on citizens, he is endowed with capacity to transform Osun State through good governance.

Oyetola, who spoke at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, during the flag-off of his re-election campaign in Ile-Ife, said Osun was too sophisticated to be governed by kindergarten politicians seeking to experiment.

He added that because he is a man of peace and believer in the fact that politics is not a do-or-die affair, he is not interested in fire-for-fire approach espoused by a certain governorship aspirant.

“I am happy that the Ooni knows that I have good intention to govern this state. I may not be able to buy private jets, but I have all it takes to fix Osun. I don’t have hard currencies to splash around and I don’t believe in fire-for-fire approach, but I am confident of victory in the next governorship election because of the modest achievements of our administration and the wide acceptance from our people in the last three-and-a-half years.

“What we have done across sectors is evident for people to see. We have proved to our people that Osun is in safe hands in view of the equitable distribution of resources that had culminated into the development that our people have been witnessing in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“As you all know, a state like Osun is too sophisticated for kindergarten politicians to govern. It is costly to allow such people experiment with Osun.

“In view of the way we have been managing the meagre resources at our disposal, coupled with the attendant challenges that we have successfully surmounted since assumption of office, it is instructive for discerning minds to know that governance is a serious task that cannot be left in the hands of mediocres,” he said.

The governor also lauded the people of Osun, particularly residents of Ile-Ife for their unflinching support, cooperation and prayers for his administration, which he said have been the foundation of the success recorded so far.

Governor Oyetola, who reeled out some of his achievements across various sectors, promised that his administration would not relent in delivering democratic dividends for all and sundry.

The Ooni applauded him for justifying the mandate of Osun people, saying he had done excellently well across sectors.

Oba Ogunwusi, who described Oyetola as a complete gentleman, highly intelligent and calculated leader, said what has endeared him the most to the governor is his demonstrable capacity to govern Osun.

“We thank the governor for doing so much great works with less noise. Quietly but steadily, he has set the state in a progressive path. You are doing excellently well, and we pray God Almighty to continue to support your quest to see Osun develop. It is indeed true that your first term had brought so many goodies to citizens and we pray God to grant your desire to serve the State for second term”, Ooni said.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, who hails from Ife charged his kinsmen to show appreciation through their votes for the many good fortunes that Oyetola has brought to Ife in particular and Osun in general.

According to him: “Ife is regarded as our source and that is why we are flagging off our Party’s campaign from Ife. If we have been trusted that much and regarded as deserving of this honour, we must not disappoint. We must show appreciation, not just for this gesture but for other good fortunes Governor Oyetola has brought to Ife.

“We assure the Governor that we are solidly behind him. We have to show that we are really the source. We have to show that Ife has become the defacto secretariat of APC.”