Oloyede, who spoke at an interactive session with staff at JAMB head- quarters in Abuja, said his desire is to build a strong foundation for the exami- nation body and leave a legacy of accountability, transparency and trust.

He hinged the successes and transformation in JAMB on the five-point agenda that he arrived with in August 2016 fol- lowing his appointment.

He appreciated staff for their support and dedication to service, and reminded them of JAMB management’s zero tolerance for corruption, sabotage and indiscipline.