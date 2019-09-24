Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said he has no permanent friend or enemy, which explains the success he achieved in the past three years.
He maintained that his three-year-old administration has not also derailed from its five-point agenda, of networking, transparency, technology, discipline and staff welfare.
Oloyede, who spoke at an interactive session with staff at JAMB head- quarters in Abuja, said his desire is to build a strong foundation for the exami- nation body and leave a legacy of accountability, transparency and trust.
He hinged the successes and transformation in JAMB on the five-point agenda that he arrived with in August 2016 fol- lowing his appointment.
He appreciated staff for their support and dedication to service, and reminded them of JAMB management’s zero tolerance for corruption, sabotage and indiscipline.
Oloyede said: “I will never compromise, no matter who is involved, because of my philosophy of no permanent friend or enemy. My appeal is for every staff to do the right thing and keep to the rules.”
He assured staff of his commitment to their welfare, and also explained adjustment ahead of 2020 registration, a fallout of Federal Government’s directive its agencies partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for effective management of data.
He is optimistic that the partnership would achieve its objectives which was to end registration infractions and other unethical behaviours.
