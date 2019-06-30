Omoniyi Salaudeen

THE Sarkin Fulani of Lagos State and the Chairman, Association of Fulani Chiefs in Southwest, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bambado, has debunked the insinuation that he is planning to transmute to an Emir in Lagos State.

He dismissed the insinuation as the handiwork of unscrupulous elements who were bent on thwarting the cordial relationship between the good people of Lagos State and the Fulani residents in the state, describing the people of south-west people as “accommodating, hospitable and friendly.”

He said the rumour was intended to pollute the cordial relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of the South-west with a view to scoring cheap political points ahead of 2023.

He further clarified: “Having a Sarkin Fulani in any state is like having Eze Ndigbo as well as Yoruba Obas in other state across the nation,” adding “there is no way these tribe leaders can claim equality with the owners of the land.”

According to him, the positions of the Eze Ndigbos, Obas and Sarkis in other states outside their own soils are to assist in galvanizing their people to support and assist the indigenous traditional rulers to foster mutual understanding, erase mutual suspicion with a view to moving the community forward together positively.