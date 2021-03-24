From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has refuted claims that the attack on his convoy was staged.

While wondering what benefits would accrue to him from claiming what did not happen, he prayed that his worst enemies do not pass through what he went through.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, where he said he came to commend the president for the statement made condemning the attack in his farm along Gkoko road in the state, he disclosed that President Buhari has accepted the suggestions he has made on the security situation in the state.

He urged Nigerians to de-emphasise politics on the issue of security, saying that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.

Ortom commended his colleagues (governors) for standing by him over the attack.

While insisting that he has not done anything wrong in enacting a law beneficial to the state, he prayed that his enemies should not experience what he went though.

President Buhari, had on Sunday, ordered security agencies to carry out what he called an “open and transparent” investigation into the attack.

Meanwhile, the military has deployed troops to the Tyo-Mu general area to forestall incidences of armed banditry.

Commander, Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this to newsmen while conducting journalist round Tyo-Mu.

He urged the people of the state, especially the Sankera axis of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala to cooperate with security agencies by giving useful information that would help them flush out criminals in the area.

Col. Paul Hemba (retd), Ortom’s security adviser said five empty shells were recovered from the area. He said no arrest had yet been made but that three local fishermen who reside in the area were quizzed and allowed to go home.

Regardless, the House of Representatives has charged the Department of State Services( DSS) and the police to investigate claims by reportedly made by one Umar Amir Shehu and the Fulani National Movement (FUNAM) that they were allegedly responsible for the attack on the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, by gunmen, last weekend.

The House, while condemning the attack, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Kpam Sokpo and 10 others on the attack on the Benue governor, at yesterday’s plenary.

Sokpo, who moved the motion, on behalf of the others, expressed concerns over the worsening spate of violent crimes, ranging from cultism, armed robbery, banditry, killer herdsmen attacks and insurgency across the country.

He described “assassination attempt” on Governor Ortom as an invitation to anarchy and a strong indication that the country is drifting into a state of full-scale lawlessness. He added that it was disturbing that since the attack, the media has been awashed with reports purportedly made by “a group identified as Fulani National Movement (FUNAM) through one Umar Amir Shehu” claiming responsibility for the attack.

He expressed worry “about the inflammatory statements attributed to this group, who have publicly declared ‘their unequivocal intention and mission to kill the Governor, his collaborators and whoever is against the Fulani long term interest as a case of vengeance against an infidel, who in their own words, “has used his time and resources, and deployed same in destroying the values and inheritance of the Fulani.”