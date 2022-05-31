From Okwe Obi, Abuja
A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso yesterday, said he was happy to have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Kwankwaso, who stated this Abuja after his presidential screening by the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to contest the 2023 presidential poll, said he left both parties because he never wanted to soil his hands in corruption.
The former minister reiterated that he never collected money from anybody on behalf of PDP delegates in Kano State, in order to influence the presidential primary.
He said: “I am happy I left PDP and I left APC. I didn’t want to soil my hands. I was in NDDC during the time of Yar’adua in 2007.
“What I saw in NDDC made me to resign. I was very proud that I ran out. I am proud that I resigned my membership of PDP and APC.
“Our tickets, right from the state assembly, governorship and presidential, are not for sale.
“I think that is one of the reasons I left PDP and APC because that is not the kind of politics I would want in this country.
“I do not want to see a situation where the party and positions are for sale. Some people say I collected money for delegates.
“I am not a member of PDP and the last thing any politician of my standing would do is to collect money from somebody.”
If elected president of Nigeria, he promised to tackle insecurity, upgrade the educational system and unite different ethnic groups.
“What worries us today is the issue of insecurity. People are so concerned. I want to tell you that as a former minister of defense, I will be very happy to apply all the experiences that I have to tackle insecurity.
“I know very well that our security men and women are very capable, with the political will to do their job perfectly.
“During our time, the Nigerian military was regarded as the best not just in West Africa, but in the continent.
“What is happening now is a bit surprising. Our government by the grace of God will give the military the best of training and retraining and ammunition.
“Our next priority would be education.
This country is divided like never before. We want to unite the people and keep them busy. When you keep people busy, their differences will come and they will not think of crime,” he said.
