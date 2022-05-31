From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso yesterday, said he was happy to have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso, who stated this Abuja after his presidential screening by the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to contest the 2023 presidential poll, said he left both parties because he never wanted to soil his hands in corruption.

The former minister reiterated that he never collected money from anybody on behalf of PDP delegates in Kano State, in order to influence the presidential primary.

He said: “I am happy I left PDP and I left APC. I didn’t want to soil my hands. I was in NDDC during the time of Yar’adua in 2007.

“What I saw in NDDC made me to resign. I was very proud that I ran out. I am proud that I resigned my membership of PDP and APC.

“Our tickets, right from the state assembly, governorship and presidential, are not for sale.

“I think that is one of the reasons I left PDP and APC because that is not the kind of politics I would want in this country.

“I do not want to see a situation where the party and positions are for sale. Some people say I collected money for delegates.

“I am not a member of PDP and the last thing any politician of my standing would do is to collect money from somebody.”

If elected president of Nigeria, he promised to tackle insecurity, upgrade the educational system and unite different ethnic groups.