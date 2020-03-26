Movie star, Kalu Ikeagwu has no regrets dumping his well-paying UK job to pursue a career in Nollywood.

In a chat with TS Weekend, Ikeagwu stated that rather than regret his action; he takes consolation in the fact that he is a pioneer laying a legacy for future generations.

He said: “I have no regrets leaving the United Kingdom for Nigeria. And I used to wonder why; when I came back, I was told there was no money in the entertainment industry and the job I left in the UK was far more paying than what I was getting here. But the vision I had was why don’t you be a pioneer laying the foundation for future generations to come? There is a lot more respect in that than anything else. I may not make the money but I have laid the foundation for hope in Nollywood. I want youngsters to look back and say, ‘I grew up watching this person and I was inspired by him and his legacy helped me move forward’. That is the greatest reward I can have, so I have no regrets at all.”

Meanwhile, the actor is booked back-to-back. “I just finished working with Uche jumbo. I can’t remember the title but it is an absolutely explosive series. I am also working with Pat Oghre till the end of the month and that is another project I am really excited about. I am working with Carl Raccah of Pineapple TV. It’s children’s stuff and guess what, it is my favourite. I love doing stuff with kids because you have to be very imaginative and paint pictures with your voice. I have done a lot of kiddy stuff in the past,” he disclosed.