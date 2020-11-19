Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said he has no regret proscribing the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state, due to his belief in the unity of Nigeria.

Wike said Nigerians must always rise to protect and defend the interest of the country, and not allow parochial, sentimental politics to destroy the nation.

The governor stated this when a delegation of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) paid him a solidarity visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to commend him for his untiring efforts and dedication to protect the interest of ethnic groups living in Rivers.

The governor said the EndSARS protest was peaceful in the state until IPOB hijacked it, and committed arson by killing six Army officers, four Police officers, burnt police stations and courts.

According to him, he could not seat as governor and watch such lawless acts to be perpetrated by a people that has been proscribed by the federal government to cause ethnic war.

“Without any apology, I am a true Nigerian. I believe that things must be done properly in a way that every component part of this country will be satisfied,” he declared.